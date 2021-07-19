What Is Sioux Falls Still Missing?

Sioux Falls is known for being populated with an over-abundance of friendly people and a great quality of life for its residents.

The city has exceeded the 190,000 population mark and continues to grow and grow every single year.

More and more businesses are either opening or relocating to South Dakota's largest city. That is mostly attributed to the fact South Dakota has no personal income tax, no corporate income, or capital gains tax, and the state has a long reputation for having a vibrant business climate, capable of being able to withstand pretty much any national economic downturn thrown at it.

Get our free mobile app

Even with that said, there are some people who still think Sioux Falls is lacking in certain areas.

There are some that will point out the slight uptick in crime over the past few years in the city. Let's be honest, as a city's population base grows, so does its crime numbers in most cases. It doesn't matter where you live. I think we can all pretty much agree, Sioux Falls is no longer a city where you can feel safe in leaving the front door of your home unlocked at night or the keys in your car sitting in the driveway. Unfortunately, it's not 1975 any longer. John Boy isn't telling Mary Ellen to have a good night before he turns out the light at the end of the show.

However, thanks to the arrival of the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and a few other cool venues in town, people have stopped beating the lack of "quality" entertainment drum for the most part.

I admit it would be awesome to wake up some morning and hear the NFL had announced it was planning on starting a franchise in Sioux Falls in the near future. But I am not that delusional. Yeah, I know, Green Bay has one, but they're an anomaly in the NFL world.

From my perspective, when I hear any criticism directed towards Sioux Falls, it's usually focused on the city still missing a handful of higher profile stores and restauraunts found in most larger metropolitan areas.

You know, the usual suspects like; Trader Joes, Chick-fil-A, Ikea, Nordstroms, Dave and Buster's, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang's, LongHorn Steakhouse, etc.

In theory, Sioux Falls should be able to knock off a couple of the biggies from that wish list soon, as Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open later this year, and the popular arcade-bar-restaurant Dave and Buster's is still rumored to be coming to the Sioux Empire sometime down the road. We can thank the pandemic for putting that project on hold for the time being.

In your opinion, what still needs to come to Sioux Falls? What are we missing? Let us know on our social media pages. We would love to hear your thoughts.

32 Things to Do in Sioux Falls This Summer That Are Absolutely Free!

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">