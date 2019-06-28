What is Reemployment Assistance?

Out with the old, in with the new name. One of the changes that came out of the 2019 legislative session was revamping the South Dakota’s Unemployment Insurance program.

Beginning July 1 it will be renamed Reemployment Assistance.

According to a release by the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation, the bill that was passed makes no changes to the administration of the program, such as collection of taxes or payment of benefits.

“The intent of the name change is to focus efforts on assisting individuals while they find new employment, more accurately reflecting the program’s goal,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.

The program provides temporary weekly benefits to people who have lost their job through no fault of their own. Benefits are not meant to replace total wages lost, but to assist with basic necessities.