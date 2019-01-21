What Is Minimum Wage for NFL Players?

Sunday (1/20) was an epic day for the NFL Playoffs. Four teams battling to get into the Superbowl, and it was like nothing else.

Both games went into overtime and came down to the final play. Everybody, and I mean everybody was talking about it on Monday.

How can the Superbowl itself top either one of these two games? But, let's get wound up for the big game. We, at our house, are already planning for the party.

I must say that the players are earning their money right now putting on all the entertainment for us while taking bone crushing hits on the field.

So how much money are they making? It, of course, varies from player to player depending who they are. But next time you look at all the players on the field, know that every single one of them is making more than the president of the United States.

With the President's annual salary at $400,000, the minimum salary in the NFL is $450,000. And it goes up from there. For example, quarterback Kirk Cousins had a salary of $19,953,000 for the 2016 season.