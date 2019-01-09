What Is Minimum Wage for Major League Baseball Players?

What is minimum wage? The experts will tell you it's the minimum amount of pay that a worker is entitled to by law. I will tell you minimum wage for minimum work.

The minimum wage in the U.S.varies depending on what state you are in. It can be anywhere from around $7 an hour to $12. Here in South Dakota it's a whopping $9.10. Wow, that's a raise of 45 cents over last year. How could anyone live on that?

And why do pro athletes get so much money? Oh, I agree they should make more than the normal man. But should they make more than our President? The fact is they have dating back to Babe Ruth.

The Babe was requesting $80,000 a year during the Great Depression when President Hoover was pulling in 75 grand. Today, the President's salary is $400,000 per year, and that's still under minimum wage in Major League Baseball.

Lefty Grant Dayton made it to the "bigs" as a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 settling for the minimum rate of $507,000. It sounds like a lot of money to us, but it's considered low pay in the sport.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was the highest-paid player in the big leagues at $32 million last season, when he was selected for the All-Star Game for the sixth straight year

Stephen Dunn, Getty Images

