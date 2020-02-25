What is a Township?

First of all, don't confuse a township with a town or a city. They are separate especially politically and they very in state to state. Depending on where you live it may be a survey township to define property location. A civil township is a unit of local government. Then you have a charter township that is exempt from annexation.

Here in South Dakota townships are more commonly mapped out in six-mile grids. And if you have ever seen a little building out in the middle of nowhere without a sign or any markings, it may just be the township hall.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau is encouraging citizens to attend upcoming Township meetings the first Tuesday in March to take part in the conversation regarding challenges facing communities where local roads, bridges, and infrastructure were damaged by weather events in 2019.

We all should remember our wettest year on record in 2019 and with that in mind Cindy Foster, who serves on the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Board of Directors and also as the Supervisor of Beaver Township in Miner County, attending the annual Township meeting is an important opportunity to educate yourself on important issues that impact the use and repair of township roads and be part of the decision making process.

"Three different disaster declarations in 2019 alone resulted in more than $40 million of damage to rural roads," said Foster. "This is just one of many critical issues facing townships that need resident's input."

According to SDFB, the South Dakota state statute directs organized townships to hold annual meetings the first Tuesday in March. A complete list of meeting locations and times can be found in local newspapers or by contacting your county auditor.

Township meetings are open to registered voters living in their specific townships.

And if you not sure where your township is located contact your county auditor office.

Source: South Dakota Farm Bureau

