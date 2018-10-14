What is a Mead in the New Bud Light Commercial?

What is a mead? That is a question I found myself asking after watching the "Bud Lights for Everyone" commercial and wondering what the heck is a "mead"?

Not only will you get a laugh during the latest Bud Light commercial you will also get a history lesson.

A mead is a honey wine like beverage that is the oldest alcoholic drink known to man. It can come in all forms from still to carbonated to sparkling.

It also can vary from dry to semi-sweet to sweet and is meant to be consumed in small sample sizes, unlike beer.

So when you see the man's head locked up at the end of the commercial, it makes all the sense in the world that they would get upset, because who would want a honey wine over the smooth crisp taste of a Bud Light.