What is a Bomb Cyclone?

From the Colorado Rockies through the Plains the next 48 hours is going to be wicked. From heavy rain, thunderstorms and blizzard conditions our April spring weather just can't let go of winter. After a couple of nice days early this week we get whiplashed again with a bomb cyclone.

According to the National Weather Service, a bomb cyclone is defined as a storm that intensifies very quickly through a process called bombogenesis . A storm with extraordinarily low pressure, measured by a rapid and sharp drop in atmospheric pressure. The storm is fueled by a column of air — similar to the eye of a hurricane — that rushes up into the atmosphere, leaving a void. Surrounding air whooshes in quickly to fill that void.

Dozens of schools have closed across South Dakota. According to Shawn Cable from the KSFY Severe Weather Center , this system will affect us through Friday. Some areas could see up to 20 inches of snow.

According to Cable, this is an extremely dangerous winter storm, especially for locations north and west of Sioux Falls.