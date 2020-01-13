What? Icy Gravel Roads in South Dakota?

The other day I was out in the countryside doing a little tour around the back roads with John who is the engineer here at the radio stations. We came up over a hill and were suddenly greeted with ice GRAVEL Roads!

Flashback 1970 something. I remember joking with classmates about Frank Cannon squealing out on a gravel road. We used to think, you can't do that. It was with that same rationale we most likely thought, you couldn't have ice on a gravel road, but of course you can.

This past fall and summer reminded us how crazy the weather can be around South Dakota. It also reminded me how winter can be just as crazy. Just a reminder, if you are driving the back roads of South Dakota this winter, you should have your 'caution blinders on.' Chances are, you still won't be able to squeal out on gravel roads!