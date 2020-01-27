What four teams have never been to the Super Bowl?

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions are the four organizations that unfortunately are the correct answer to that question.

The Jaguars and Texans can point to their shorter existence as one reason they haven't made it to the big game while the Browns and Lions can directly point to a losing history as the main culprit.

The Jags and Texans have both made numerous playoff appearances with only Jacksonville making AFC title games.

The Lions have made one NFC Championship game in the 1991 season losing to the Washington Redskins.

Before the Cleveland Browns became the Baltimore Ravens, they did win the NFL Championship multiple times, but since becoming the new Cleveland Browns in 1999, they have never made the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV in Miami will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, February 2 on FOX.

