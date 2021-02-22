What Falls Park Looked Like in 1987 [VIDEO]

If you go to Falls Park in Sioux Falls today, you'd see it frozen over in a winter wonderland due to the historic cold temperatures, and many people have taken spectacular photos and shared them on social media. But let's look back 34 years to a warm summer day and see what the namesake of Sioux Falls looked like.

The Queen Bee Mill is still a focal point of the beautiful park. And it has a rich history. Constructed in 1881, the mill costs a half-million dollars to build, an enormous amount of money in the day. But it was a much more cost-effective way for farmers to get wheat to Minnesota and Wisconsin. In its heyday, the mill could process 1,500 bushels a day. But a fire ravished it in 1956 consuming the floors and the roof. It once stood 7 stories high but after the fire, the upper walls had to be torn down. Today it is a shell of what it once was, but still a sight to behold.

The Sioux Falls Light and Power Company building has now become the popular Overlook Café.

Today, an average of 7,400 gallons of water drop 100 feet over the course of the Falls each second and draws visitors from all over the world. And you can get a birds-eye view of the area from the 5-story observation tower which offers a 360-degree panoramic view of the city's skyline.

You can learn more about Falls Park from the Sioux Falls Visitors website.

It's well worth a trip today, but fun to see it in the 1987 video by YouTuber Bustedpick.

Note: In the video, you'll see people climbing the rocks near the water and scaling the rock falls. This is not recommended and strongly discouraged by the Sioux Falls Parks dept. and Sioux Falls police due to safety concerns.

