What Exactly Is the Sioux Falls “Junkin’ Market” ?

If the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you! Because that is exactly what you will find. Saying that you'll see "one-of-a-kind items" is a complete understatement!

Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 100 N. Lyon Boulevard, in the Expo Building, there will be hundreds of vendors from all over South Dakota and elsewhere bringing in a whole lot of good - -stuff!

We're talking about the best of recycled, recovered, reconditioned, and restored items for your yard, garden, and home. You'll find clothing, jewelry, toys, artwork, and decor items, not to mention - -all kinds of food products to sample, and to buy.

There is a $5 entrance fee, but let's say you want to get in on all the best stuff early. For $15 you can get an "Early Bird" ticket. Early birders get to check out the rehabilitated, renovated, rejuvenated, goodies from 4 to 6 PM on Friday. That is a two-hour jumpstart over the general opening time.

On Friday, April 23, they'll be open from 6 to 9 PM and Saturday, April 24, from 9 AM to 4 PM. Tickets at the door are cash-only, but you can purchase tickets in advance using a card, online. Children 12 & under are free.

For more information, see them online and on Facebook, or call 605-941-4958.