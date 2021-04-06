What Exactly Is a REACH Literacy Zoom-a-Thon?

REACH Literacy has been teaching adults to read since 1986. Over the decades that mission has evolved to include individualized writing and life skills tutoring, with the goal of empowering adults to overcome obstacles and reach their potential.

It has also expanded to include youth readers who benefit from a number of innovative programs. Thousands of books are provided to schools and non-profits in the Sioux Empire, free of cost, every year.

A major portion of the funds which keep these programs alive and thriving are raised through the sale of books at the REACH-a-Reader bookstore in the Western Mall and through special events like the 12-Hour Read-A-Thon on Friday, April 9, from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Storytellers from the community, (including Mayor Paul Ten Haken and other family, friends & neighbors you know) will be reading stories, poems, essays, and much more. You can watch or listen from anywhere.

Tickets to the event as well as ticket packages including a t-shirt and voucher with community goodies are available at the REACH Literacy Network for Good website.

For more information, see REACH Literacy online, on Facebook, or call 605-322-2665.