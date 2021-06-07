What Dog Breed Does South Dakota Google Most?

Did you know that there are over 76 million dogs in the United States? And there are over 48 million households that own at least one or more dogs. We love or pups.

During the pandemic, people were buying and adopting dogs so briskly that some animal shelters had no canines in the kennels to be rehomed.

Now we have some data on the breeds of dogs folds were looking for the most. Honest Paws shared the results from Google Trends as to the type of dog each state googled the most in the past year.

They broke down the numbers by state and shared The Top Searched Dog Breed In Every State.

Bulldogs were the most-searched dog breed in 10 different states including California, Deleware, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas

Havanese was next with five states: New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Nebraska, and Idaho.

Four breeds got three states each:

Cocker spaniels in Alabama, South Carolina, and Utah.

German shepherds in Kentucky, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

Golden Retrievers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.

Greyhounds in Colorado, Connecticut, and Kansas.

And six breeds got two states each: Boxers, Dachshunds, Corgis, Pugs, Samoyeds, and West Highland Terriers.

South Dakotas Top Searched Dog Breed was the German Shorthaired Pointer. This is not surprising as the breed is described as a good hunter, smart, playful, and good with families.