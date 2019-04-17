What Does Your Dog Dream About? Psychologist Says Could Be You

I have often wondered what my dog is thinking, sometimes just a random thought I have wondering what he thinks about all day.

Then there are times like a week ago when my dog decides to do something crazy, and I wonder what in the world was going through his head.

I am also curious about what my dog might be dreaming about.

I would have guessed my dog dreams about meat scraps and chew toys. I guess the thought my dog might be dreaming about me is a little more endearing.

I have seen my dog have some wild dreams at times as well when he is barking and running mid sleep.

When asked about what dogs might be experiencing when dreaming, Dr. Barrett says, “Since dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it’s likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell and of pleasing or annoying you.”

