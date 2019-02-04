What Does It Mean When Sioux Falls Phil Sees His Shadow?

Saturday February 2nd was Groundhog Day. As the legend goes if Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog is pulled from his hole in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and sees his shadow we are in for six more weeks of bad weather. If it's cloudy and the fur-pig doesn't see his shadow we are in for an early spring.

The Punxsutawney Phil legacy goes back more than 100 years. Here in Sioux Falls we have our very own prognosticator of precipitation, meteorologist Phil Schreck on KSFY TV. On Saturday Phil ventured outdoors to snap a pic which behold showed a very distinct shadow.

We inquired with our friend Phil as to what it means when a TV weatherman sees his shadow on the 2nd of February. In Phils words: “absolutely nothing”.

Well, it might not be real science, but we sure appreciate Sioux Falls Phil keeping this tradition alive! And lets hope for an early spring. FYI, the Whistle-Pig from Pennsylvania didn't see his shadow.