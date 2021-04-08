All $100 dollars are made the same and look the same, but what you can get for that 'benjamin' differs greatly depending on where you are in America.

GOBankingRates, using the latest data from the Tax Foundation, factored in income and cost of living to determine where $100 goes the furthest in America and where it falls well short.

In South Dakota, we're one of 36 states where we are able to squeeze out much more than the face value of that $100 bill.

The Mount Rushmore State is the sixth-best place in the country for making the most out of money. Figures show that $100 is actually worth more than $113 dollars in South Dakota.

The state's median income of $59,533 is in the top 20 nationally (18th), but it's South Dakota's cost of living that boosts the value of that $100. Case in point, Florida's median income is only $306 less than ours, but that $100 is only worth $100.10 there.

STATES WHERE $100 IS WORTH THE MOST

Mississippi ($116.69) Arkansas ($115.61) Alabama ($115.34) West Virginia ($114.94) Kentucky ($113.77) South Dakota ($113.38) Ohio ($112.49) Oklahoma ($112.36) Missouri ($111.73) Nebraska ($111.61)

As for the states where the value of that hundred falls well short, two make sense - Hawaii and Alaska - because of the high cost of living due to their remote locations.

The Northeast and West Coast struggle as well.

STATES WHERE $100 IS WORTH THE LEAST

Hawaii ($84.39) New York ($86.36) California ($87.11) New Jersey ($88.57) Maryland ($91.41) Connecticut ($92.59) Massachusetts ($92.68) Washington ($93.98) New Hampshire ($94.52) Alaska ($95.79)