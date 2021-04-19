What Do You Think of the South Dakota Tourism’s New Video?

If you've traveled South Dakota much you know there is lots of diversity in landscape, people, and opportunities. The look of the black hills of western South Dakota varies greatly from the plains of the eastern part of the state.

If you haven't traveled through South Dakota you haven't had the chance to experience The Worlds Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, a Jack-a-lope at Wall Drug, the Sculpture Walk in downtown Sioux Falls, The breathtaking statue of Dignity on the hill in Chamberlain overlooking the mighty Missouri River, any of the wonderful state parks, or tons of other wonders in the Rushmore state. Oh yeah, don't forget to visit Mount Rushmore.

The dialog in the new Travel South Dakota states: “Let's go someplace new. Let's see something different. Somewhere like South Dakota. Let's go places that inspire, excite, and delight. Let's live the wildlife and see some too. Let's hit the road not knowing exactly where we are going but exactly where we want to be. Let's go like we've never gone before and rediscovered the world one great place at a time.”

So if you are planning a trip this summer to the Badlands, Custer State Park, or to hop on the 1880's train in Keystone don't forget to get off the main roads and really experience South Dakota!