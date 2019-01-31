Should Election Day be a Federal Holiday?

A bill has been introduced in Congress that would make election day a federal holiday - but not everyone thinks it's a good idea. Democrats argue it would help with overall voter turnout, but Republicans call it a "power grab."

Under the proposal, on election day, federal employees would be dispatched to polling places in order to help people who wouldn't necessarily be able to get there on their own.

The proposal would also urge states to adopt independent redistricting commissions, and require anyone running for president to release his or her federal tax returns.

Democrats in Congress call it "election fairness" and think the bill would help get more people to the polls. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnel is not a fan. He argues it's nothing more than a "power grab."

So, what do you think? If you had the day off from work, would you be more inclined to go out and exercise your voting right?

Source: ABC Radio News