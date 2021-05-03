What Do You Say When You Jinx Someone?

A week ago I asked a very serious question on my social media for a very serious study about a very serious topic.

When you and another person say the same thing at the same time, this is known as a jinx. But what is the proper way to jinx someone? What do you say?

I was with a group of people a couple of weeks ago when a jinx moment happened. I said the same thing at the same time as another person so I exclaimed, "Pinch, poke, you owe me a Coke!" As I said it, I did in fact pinch and poke the other person.

Everyone at the table was like, "What?" They had never heard that before.

So, I took it to social media.

I asked "Have you heard the phrase, 'pinch, poke, you owe me a Coke'?" on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The very scientific results according to my social media were as follows: On Twitter, only 11.8% of people have heard that phrase. 88.2% had not. On Instagram, 33% had heard the phrase and 67% had not.

On Facebook, 9 people had heard the phrase and 5 had not. Facebook users also gave a few examples of how they jinx someone. For instance, 'poke, poke, you owe me a Coke', or 'jinx, joke, you owe me a Coke', and lastly, 'jinx, poke, you owe me a Coke'.

Have you heard the phrase ‘Pinch, poke, you owe me a Coke’? Posted by Natasha Hot 104.7 on Monday, April 26, 2021