What Do Home Buyers Want in a House during a Pandemic?

What is a prospective home buyer looking for in a house during a global pandemic? Two things, a place to set up a home office and a home gym.

Those are two of the more popular must-haves that buyers are searching for right now, thanks to COVID-19.

605 Real Estate Agent Tonya Madsen, told Dakota News Now, “I think we are seeing a lot more people working from home. Going through houses they are asking for the home offices after the gyms closed down, we are seeing more people looking for gym space in a home.”

I can attest to that first hand, as my wife has remodeled one of the rooms in our home to double as both a home office and work out room as COVID-19 continues to force workplace shutdowns and gym closures on occasion.

Dakota News Now reports, even in the midst of a pandemic, there's been a continued uptick in people interested in buying a home. The one downside for real estate agents, the number of homes available is low.

Speaking of low, as low-interest rates continue, many people are looking to refinance their current home or buy a new one.

605 Real Estate Agent Jeff Nelson told Dakota News Now, the pandemic has changed the way new home buyers view homes and the different amenities they're looking for inside homes.

“Now, sometimes you’re there 24 hours a day, so you have to have these kinds of amenities to make life tolerable in some instances according to Nelson."

COVID-19 has also changed the way agents are selling homes. There are far more contactless showings and virtual tours.

Due to their popularity, real estate agents actually expect that trend to continue even after the pandemic is over.

Source: Dakota News Now