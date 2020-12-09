What Christmas at the Cathedral Will Look Like This Year

Mark Conzemius is one of the most creative and deeply faithful people I know. Over the years he has become one of our favorites to chat with, even though those visits usually only come at Christmastime. This year, of course, everything is different.

No conversation with Mark and his creative partner and music wizard, Maestro Dan Goeller, about one of the most beautiful Sioux Falls traditions. No annual bear hugs, no tickets to giveaway so people could share the experience of Christmas at the Cathedral. A very different year indeed!

As the producer/director for Christmas at the Cathedral and President of the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota, Mark indicates they never considered not doing it. The questions were how and what form it would take. The answer, as it has been for so many other events, was to go virtual.

This year's 24th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral production of "That's My God!" will be a specially produced video, filmed in the beautiful St. Joseph Cathedral. It will feature some of the amazing musical performances from the past two decades, along with powerful and very personal stories of Christmas hope.

You have two options for private virtual viewing; one at a Patron Level for $150, for which you'll receive a code via email for private viewing on December 16, as well as a copy of the 2020 Christmas at the Cathedral program, and a limited-edition pewter ornament.

Your second option is a free-will donation of your choice for which you will receive an emailed code for private viewing on December 16.

All donations are directed toward the dual mission of the ongoing care and maintenance of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House emergency homeless shelter and the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Additionally, this extraordinary 90-minute event, Christmas at the Cathedral "That's My God!", will be broadcast commercial-free on Christmas night, December 25, from 6:30 to 8 PM on KELO TV.

For more information about Christmas at the Cathedral 2020, or the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House see the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern SD online and on Facebook.

Source: Catholic Community Foundation of Eastern South Dakota