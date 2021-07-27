What Are the ‘Seven Mind-Blowing Wonders’ of South Dakota?

I think most of us have at least heard of the "Seven Wonders of the Modern World." We might not be able to rattle them off as easily as McDonald's value menu items, but chances are you've heard of at least some of them, right?

There's the Great Wall of China. Chichén Itzá, a Mayan City on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The ancient city of Petra, in Jordan. Machu Picchu in Peru. Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro. The Colosseum in Rome, and finally, the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Every state in the nation is known for having a series of natural wonders and signature landmarks. So, I thought I would come up with my own list of the "Seven Wonders of South Dakota."

The following is what I consider to be the signature landmarks, monuments, and natural wonders that are synonymous with the great state of South Dakota. I tried to give both sides of the state a little love while comprising this list. You might have a few additions? Feel free to mention them on our Facebook page.

Let's get started. The Seven Wonders of South Dakota:

This one's a pretty obvious choice. The Mount Rushmore Memorial is without a doubt, the most significant landmark in the state. The Faces are the single one thing that almost everyone in the country associates with South Dakota. A must-see if you live here or are just visiting.

The Badlands are simply awesome. It's hard to believe something this breathtaking even exists in this state. Much like the Black Hills themselves, the Badlands are quite the departure from the landscape that embodies the rest of the state.

Believe it or not, construction on the Crazy Horse Memorial started all the way back in 1948. Work continues to this date. While in western South Dakota, you pretty much have to stop and take a peek at the Crazy Horse Memorial, it's another treasure that can be found in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The city of Sioux Falls is partially named after the waterfalls of the Big Sioux River that are found in Falls Park. The Falls are easily the most synonymous landmark tied to the city of Sioux Falls. On a side note, they look absolutely stunning when they are lit up during the holiday season.

Running through western South Dakota, Spearfish Canyon is another jaw-dropping beauty found within the state. If you live in South Dakota, you already know the scenic beauty Spearfish Canyon has to offer during the fall months.

A combination of art, and history, the 50-foot high Dignity Sculpture located off Interstate 90 near Chamberlain is another must-see while in South Dakota. Dignity depicts an Indigenous woman in Plains-style dress receiving a star quilt.

This South Dakota natural wonder can be found near Sturgis. Bear Butte is a South Dakota state park that is rich in Native American history. It's also the perfect place for those looking to take an afternoon hike or horseback ride.

Honorable Mention:

The Arc of Dreams is another remarkable structure found in eastern South Dakota, constructed as a tribute to the dreamers of the past, present, and an inspiration to the dreamers of the future. The stainless steel sculpture spans across the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls and is nearly a football field in total length.

