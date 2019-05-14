What Are The Best Vitamin Water Flavors?

I rarely, if ever, drink soda. Or as other South Dakotans say “Pop”. I try to drink lots of water. But I do enjoy having a cold beverage with an appealing flavor. So lately I've been sampling some various Vitamin Waters. And there are a ton of them.

You know how it is when you buy a new car, then all of the sudden you start to notice how many of them there are on the streets? That's kind of like what I've been experiencing on my latest adventure into the Vitamin Water World.

My thinking was that this should be a great soda alternative. The category of Vitamin Water suggests water with heath enriching vitamins. What could be bad about that? Turns out plenty. You've got to read the labels cuz it's not just vitamins and water.

To make the colorful drinks appealing to you some large beverage cartels may or may not add beneficial amounts of vitamins and may add lots of sugar or questionable artificial sweeteners. So you really need to pay attention to the products content list. They can be so sneaky.

If you are looking for some of the most Popular Vitamin Water brands and flavors Ranker post a list and here are the Top 5.