What Are South Dakotans Searching for in the Online Dating World?

Like with just about everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the dating world upside down as more and more people are looking to find that special someone with the help of technology since many of the old fashioned face-to-face customs are on gold for now in the name of social distancing.

And with this new influx of love-seekers turning to apps and websites to make their connections these days, the types of advice being sought out has changed dramatically.

PC Magazine reports that ISP Viasat went in search of the questions people had about love across the United States and they used data from Answer the Public, Google Trends, and SEMrush to come up with the top queries.

No longer are singles searching for the best flowers to give or the most romantic places to go for dinner. Now it's all about navigating the various social media platforms in the hopes of finding that special someone.

In South Dakota and 14 other states (Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming) the most searched for online dating topic is for the best conversation starters when you are direct messaging someone on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or Snapchat.

Coming out of the gate with the wrong approach could torpedo a relationship before it even starts.

Another new wrinkle in the dating world during the pandemic is the rise of sites like the video conferencing app Zoom. That has folks in Arkansas, California, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York wondering how to use the platform for dating.

In other places like Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, and Texas, singles are going back to the basics, searching most often for 'What are the top dating apps?'.

But love is not necessarily in the air everywhere. The most searched for dating topic in Alabama, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee is 'How to break up over text?'.