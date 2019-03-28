West Side Puerto Vallarta Closed in Sioux Falls

One of my favorite restaurants in Sioux Falls is Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, but now I am going to have to go to the east side location at least for the time being.

The west side Puerto Vallarta location is closing for now as they decided not to renew their current lease according to one of their employees.

As of March 28, they are closed.

Over the years my family has spent many dinners and lunches at the restaurant and celebrated birthdays and other events there as well.

The staff was always super friendly and the food was always super good.

According to that same employee, they are looking at their options as far as reopening another location but for now they will just have the east side Sioux Falls location.

I sure hope they are able to find another location sooner than later because the west side location was closer to my work, but because the food was so good, I have no problem driving across town for a good meal.