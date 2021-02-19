West Mall 7 Theaters In Sioux Falls Announce Temporary Closure

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for many businesses throughout the country including movie theatres. Movie theatres have even been forced to shut their doors, and the West Mall 7 Theatres in Sioux Falls is no different.

Even though movie theatres are slowly reopening across the country, some like the West Mall 7 Theatres are struggling to show the new movies and bring the people back inside to enjoy them.

Knowing the realities of the situation, the West Mall 7 Theatres announced on Thursday night that they will be temporarily closed for five weeks beginning on Friday, February 19th.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the West Mall 7 Theatres tells movie lovers this closure is because of the "economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative impact it has had on the availability of new movies and moviegoing attendance." But there is a little good news! The West Mall 7 Theatres is taking this as an opportunity to work on its facilities in order to have "sustainable operations" for the year. This work includes:

● Selected equipment updates throughout the theatre

● Maintenance of equipment in our auditoriums

● Improvements to our self-ticketing processes

The West Mall 7 Theatres explains to movie-goers they are also encouraged by the COVID-19 vaccination process. The hope is that the movie theatre will have newer movies available to them by the time summer comes around. My popcorn bucket will be ready for sure!

Until then, West Mall 7 Theatres will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, March 26th.