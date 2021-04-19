West Mall 7 Is Reopening Following COVID-19 Struggles

Sioux Falls moviegoers will be able to attend showings at the West Mall 7 once more.

Over the past year, we have seen West Mall 7 close twice but are now reopen according to Dakota News Now.

“In March of 2020 is when we found out that the theatre business was going to change for quite a while,” Todd Frager said, the owner of West Mall 7 Theaters.“We worked on our POS system, we updated projectors, we did a deep cleaning of the seats and the screens and the walls,” Frager said to Dakota News Now.

Guests wishing to attend a film at The West Mall 7 are recommended to still wear masks.

Showtimes are going to be spread out which will offer guests availability to choose which time works for them to avoid overcrowded theaters.

There are also some highly anticipated movie releases that are coming out this summer.

Mortal Kombat, Fast and Furious 9, and Black Widow to name a few titles which Todd Frager and other theatre owners hope will help their business.

Frager hopes that throughout the summer and into the holiday season the movie industry will be able to return back to normal. But this is based on the releases of family movies to draw in the bigger crowds.

Source: Dakota News Now