West Central Soccer Wins Third Straight Class A Title

The West Central girls soccer team continues to win and win big as they captured their third straight Class A title on Saturday.

The Trojans defeated Tea Area 3-0 in Rapid City to secure the State Championship.

West Central came into the Class A State Tournament as the #2 seed and matched up with #1 Tea Area for the Championship game, but it was a combination of great goalie play along with a balanced attack offensively to win the game.

Three different players scored for West Central, Sydney Kurtz, Bailey Nesler and Rylee Haldeman.

As someone who lives in Hartford knows, we will now get the traditional parade of cars through the city to celebrate the well deserved win!

