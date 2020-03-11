UPDATE: The West Central School District will not have classes for the rest of this week.

Some Hartford, South Dakota residents were notified by email on Tuesday that there would be no classes at West Central schools on Wednesday. West Central schools are being closed for a deep cleaning after a parent of children who attend the district has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, March 10 Governor Kristi Noem announced that there have been 5 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in South Dakota. One of those cases involves a Hartford resident.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader is reporting that an email was sent out late on Tuesday that stated: "An adult male in Hartford who has students at West Central has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus West Central Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 11. All schools will undergo a deep cleaning. Families will be updated (Wednesday) as to when schools will reopen."