We’re Open, We’re Closed, Sioux Falls Business Adjust to COVID-19

From picking up dinner for the family to shopping for DYI projects around the house, the Sioux Falls business community is making adjustments with operating hours and how they continue to serve patrons.

Going into a restaurant for dinner-to-go is the new norm. You either see all dining areas blocked off or the owner meets you curbside with your order. Be thankful for that. And be thankful for our locally owned businesses who continue their struggle in keeping the lights on.

Sioux Falls Business continues to keep us updated on the food scene on who is open, closed or modified their hours.

Some food establishments are even offering free delivery. But don't forget to tip that person who comes to your door.

