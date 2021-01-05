Well Hello, Winter Weather Advisory. Rain and Snow Could Hamper Travel

Another Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Sioux Falls and a good portion of southeast South Dakota beginning tonight (Tuesday 1/5) at 10:00 pm through Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

According to the National Weather Service, tonight could see mixed precipitation beginning late with a mix of rain and ice with snow to follow. This could affect morning travelers with slick roads and motorists are encouraged to take it easy.

How much snow to follow? Perhaps 1" - 4" for Sioux Falls.

The Winter Weather Advisory also includes northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Just some of the photos that capture the historic year that was 2020: