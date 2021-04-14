Welcome to Orange Cone Season in Sioux Falls

Orange cone season has officially arrived in Sioux Falls.

As the songs goes, be ready to see Daryl and Daryl and a ton of orange barrels over the next few months as you try successfully navigate all the road construction zones in and around the Sioux Empire during the Spring and Summer.

Trust me, there will be plenty of traffic slowdowns, detours, and diversions as the city has a number of minor and major road work projects planned.

As Dakota News Now reports, we can expect to encounter projects ranging from maintenance work at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Russell Street to big expansion projects like the one that will be underway 69th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Sioux Falls Principal Engineer Josh Peterson told Dakota News Now that Sioux Falls residents should prepare themselves for another busy season, as you'll see work being done all across town.

To help ensure you arrive at your destinations on time over the next few months, and probably more importantly, keep your overall frustration levels to a bare minimum while behind the wheel, Peterson says, "Find an alternate route around construction that works the best for you. But, if you need to come through the construction, we just ask that you take a little extra time, leave a little early, so that you can drive a little slower and be safe through our work zones."

Road construction workers have a tough job and are often solely focused on the task at hand. In many cases, they don't have the time to be fully aware of the traffic around them. That's why it's vital we all observe the speed limits in and around construction zones. Please remember to give em' a break.

Here's a website you can visit to see what construction projects the city has planned to help you put together your driving game plan this orange cone season.

Good luck! Be safe out there.

