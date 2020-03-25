Jeff Griffin is the new President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce! Since he entered the Sioux Falls in January, Jeff has been busy developing big ideas for the city.

Jeff is originally from Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Recently, Jeff served as the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and the CEO Council in Peoria, Illinois for six years. Until he received a phone call in regards to the open position at the Sioux Falls Chamber, living in South Dakota never crossed his mind. Now he can't think of a better place to call home because of the endless growth and opportunities ahead. "I love it. It's the craziest thing," says Jeff Griffin. "I have never had so much overwhelming positivity. It's a city, but we also have bird hunting. Sioux Falls is just attractive with the diversity of the economy. Especially with the strong agriculture and manufacturing in place."

Credit: Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce

As he began exploring our dynamic city, one of the first aspects Jeff noticed about Sioux Falls was how clean it is and the amazing art surrounding it. But more importantly, he recognized the strong relationships the Chamber has with various entities. Jeff wants to maintain those relationships and grow new ones, especially in the agricultural industry. Griffin states, "Our agriculture is 100% and beyond the future of our nation. We have such a strong ag here in South Dakota. I don't know what the next products in agriculture are. But I would like to explore opportunities in plastics, filtration systems. water production, food safety, and international food safety in Sioux Falls."

One of the biggest tasks Jeff wants to tackle as the new President and CEO is reaching the younger population. He wants to keep young talent in the area because he's aware that Sioux Falls is a great market to start a career. "Our 'Young Professional' network at the Chamber has grown to about 1,000 members. We need to find innovative ways to retain young people in our city," says Griffin.

Welcome Jeff to the Sioux Empire!

