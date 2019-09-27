Weekly Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center

People needing the help of other people is a situation that never ends. It is the nature of our world and in this aspect of existence, we are all the better for it. The last two weeks have shown once again, just how charitable people in this area are, not only with money but with their time.

These are just a few of the local organizations in need of volunteers now and in the near future.

Salvation Army Senior Food Box program- Drivers are needed to deliver 10 to 20 food boxes to homebound seniors in Sioux Falls. Deliveries take place the second Thursday of the month between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. Deliveries are made with Salvation Army vehicles.

Dow Rummel Village - A writing class leader is needed to help people with their creative writing pursuits. The group currently meets twice a month, but they'd be happy to work with your schedule.

Rake the Town/Active Generations -October 25 and 26, help the elderly who do not have family available to help with their yard work and are not financially or physically able to do the work themselves. This is a great project for families, business and church groups, scouts, service clubs and more.

For more information and more volunteer opportunities, see Helpline Center online, on Facebook or simply call 211.

[gravityform id=8 name=SignUp for the Our Newsletter]