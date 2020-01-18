Weekly Helpline Center Opportunities Changing Lives

The ability to nurture a community and positively impact individuals' lives is just a phone call or a click away. The Helpline Center is your connection to all things volunteering in Sioux Falls and simply by dialing 211 or visiting their website, you can find a world of possibilities for changing peoples' lives.

Here are just a few ideas for you this week:

Active Generations Workers on Wheels - Is looking for volunteers to adopt-a-sidewalk for clients who are not financially or physically able to shovel their sidewalk themselves this winter.

Avera McKennan Hospital University Health Center - No matter whether you'd like to sit at a desk, or exercise while you're volunteering, Avera has lots of options for you.

EmBe FIRST LEGO League Tournament - Whatever your skills are, you can get involved with the robotics community that is preparing students for the future with the hardest fun they'll ever have!

For more info call 211, see Helpline Center online or on Facebook.

