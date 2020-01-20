Weekend Wanderings: The 2020 Celebrity Night Out
The weather in the Sioux Empire Saturday night was frightful, however, giving back to the Teddy Bear Den during the 17th Annual "Celebrity Night Out" was delightful!
The Sioux Falls community ventured out on a cold winter’s night to the Minnehaha Country Club for a night of giving. The event featured a sit-down dinner with 20 live auction items and 60 silent auction items up for grabs! Some of the live auction items included the K Restaurant’s special cooking class for 12 people and a full wine dinner experience for the winner and 5 guests at Ode complete with a wine tasting hosted by Chef Bob and a wine rep.
The silent auction items were also a big hit! Prizes like an autograph guitar from country superstar Kenny Chesney along with a $150 Haegles's Western Wear and Tack gift card and a Bourbon-Cigar party with 12 of your closest friends were definitely popular options!
Aside from the spectacular auction prizes, the evening’s keynote speaker, Katie Gaffer made the evening even more special. She shared her moving story of hope and courage. Katie was a past recipient of the Teddy Bear Den’s program. At the time, she was a single mother looking for support and strength. She found that and so much more with the Teddy Bear Den. Katie is now a nurse and credits her success to the organization.
It was truly an honor to be part of such a wonderful evening! I was even one of the lucky winners! During the silent auction, I won the Nebraska-Illinois tickets for the Big 10 showdown on October 10th! It was so easy to bid for a great cause. I am already looking forward to attending next year's “Celebrity Night Out.”
You can always donate to the Teddy Bear Den by clicking here!