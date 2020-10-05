Weekend Wanderings: Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk

There always seems to be something happening in Downtown Sioux Falls, and this past weekend was no exception. To celebrate the First Friday of the month, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. invited people to walk around downtown and enjoy its annual Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk.

Besides affording guests the opportunity to appreciate the amazing weather and sample some fine wine, the Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk traditionally showcases different types of art in the community. This year's event was no different! Over 25 artists participated in this year's walk. Artists featured a variety of artistic media including paintings and sculptures, dancing, and live music. Local boutique and even a homemade knitter with warm mittens perfect for the South Dakota winters also shared their favorite wares.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk offered a fun, relaxing escape for the Sioux Empire. Since the Spring Walk was canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, this event was just what the community needed to lift its spirits and establish some normalcy. This was my first time experiencing the Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk, and I just loved it! I truly enjoyed spending some time with my friends while walking around downtown and viewing the different art displays.

Here are some fun moments I captured throughout the evening.

What is your favorite Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. event?

Better question: Did you visit the Art and Wine Walk over the weekend? What was your favorite piece of art?