Weekend Stabbing Lands Sioux Falls Woman in Jail

A weekend stabbing has landed one Sioux Falls woman in jail, and another in the hospital with multiple knife wounds.

Dakota News Now is reporting the altercation between the two women took place around 2:30 on Saturday morning (November 28) outside a home near 8th Street and Summit Avenue.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, 22-year-old Justice Rose Bravehawk got into a fight with another 39-year-old Sioux Falls woman. Bravehawk produced a pocket-knife sometime during the dispute and stabbed the victim five times.

According to Dakota News Now, the victim received a variety of wounds to her arms and shoulders. None of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

Once authorities arrived, the victim was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. While the suspect, Bravehawk, who was still at the scene when police arrived, was arrested and booked on aggravated assault charges.

Clemens told Dakota News Now, police are still unsure what caused the fight, but alcohol appeared to be a factor.

The report also states the two women did have a previous history prior to the disagreement.

Source: Dakota News Now