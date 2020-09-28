Weekend Sioux Falls Apartment Fire Remains Under Investigation

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is sending out a friendly reminder to homeowners and apartment tenants to keep flammable and combustible materials away from open flames and burning materials such as the stove and/or cigarettes.

This reminder comes after crews responded to a kitchen fire in a southwest Sioux Falls apartment on Saturday.

At 10:37 p.m. crews arrived at a reported structure fire at the Lexington Estates apartment complex at 5119 South Marion Ave, Dakota News Now reports.

Crews were greeted with smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor. Battalion Chief Steve Brunette said upon entering the apartment, crews found the stove and microwave on fire.

The apartment's sprinkler system activated and extinguished the bulk of the flames and crews put out what was left burning. The sprinkler system was able to contain the fire to the kitchen area. The apartment is left with light smoke and water damage.

Chief Brunette said firefighters searched the apartment and found a dog that was later reunited with his owner.

No injuries were reported and all occupants safely evacuated the complex before crews arrived. Four fire trucks, two support vehicles, and 18 firefighters responded to the fire which remains under investigation.