Weekend Shooting Lands One Sioux Falls Man in Jail

A noise disturbance call early Saturday morning ended up resulting in a shooting that injured a Sioux Falls man.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday (September 26) at a home in the 2300 block of West Madison Street. The report states that police were summoned to the neighborhood on what was believed to be a noise disturbance call. Once they arrived, they heard multiple gunshots coming from a group of people who were firing guns at another group of people across the street.

Once the crowd discovered police were on site, they immediately took off running.

According to Dakota News Now, a short time after officers secured the crime scene and began to interview witnesses, they got word that a victim had arrived at a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

With the help of witnesses, during the investigation, police were able to identify one of the people involved in the shooting. 18-year-old Awad Ali of Sioux Falls. Authorities later caught up with Ali and took him into custody without incident.

Dakota News Now reports Ali is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

Police are still in the process of attempting to identify the remainder of the people in the crowd that are responsible for discharging firearms.

Authorities are requesting the public's help in the investigation. Should you have further information that can aid police in their search, you're asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now