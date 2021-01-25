Weekend Fight Leads To Stabbing of Sioux Falls Man

Sioux Falls police arrested a man who they say stabbed a neighbor during a fight last weekend. 27-year-old Fabian Kevin Alexander Ramos was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault.

At 11:30 a.m. police were called to an apartment on N. Duluth and W. 6th Street. Police say Ramos and a man from a different apartment were fighting. The men had “issues” in the past, according to Dakota News Now. During the altercation, police say Ramos pulled out a knife and stabbed the 30-year-old victim.

The victim left the fight and called for help after realizing he had been cut. Police say the stab wounds were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Ramos was arrested in his apartment without incident.

