Weekend Family Fun – August 23-25, 2019

Even though the kids are back in school doesn't mean summer is over. There are still some great events going on in the Sioux Empire. Here's a shortlist of some of the events going on from August 23 through 25, 2019.

1. Corn Palace Festival. The world's only Corn Palace in Mitchell is sending out the summer 2019 in style with the Corn Palace Festive. There is food, carnival, live music and did I mention food? Clint Black plays on Friday evening, Trace Adkins plays Saturday and Blood Sweat & Tears wraps up the Festival on Sunday evening.

2. Catfish Bay water ski show. It's the greatest show on H2O and a great family event. 7 pm Friday at the Catfish Bay Water Ski Park.

3. Moonlight Movies. This week's movie is A Dog's Way Home. The movie kicks off at 8:30 pm at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy this free movie.

4. Canaries Baseball. The Canaries wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday evening against the Texas Air Hogs. The first pitch is 7:05 pm at the Birdcage. Stay for the fireworks display after the game.

5. McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo. Enjoy barrel racing, mutton busting, and the Northern Bull Riding Tour. Gates open at 4 pm on Saturday afternoon, pre-show entertainment at 4:30 pm, rodeo begins at 5:30 pm.