Weekend Covid-19 Report: 161 New Cases, Pop-Up Blood Drive

The first weekend in June brought 161 new cases of COVID-19. There are now 5,438 total confirmed cases in South Dakota with 1,038 active cases. The death toll remains at 65. 87 people are still hospitalized.

State health officials announced Sunday that an employee from the Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion tested positive for COVID-19. The individual worked at the business from 9:00 PM May 30 through 2:00 AM May 31. Because of possible exposure, visitors who were at this location during the specified dates should monitor symptoms for 14 days.

During the course of this pandemic, the Community Blood Bank has been struggling to keep their supply of blood at optimal levels and keep up with the demand. There are several blood drives planned in the coming days. Due to the coronavirus if you wish to donate blood you are required to sign up online to make an appointment at the pop-up blood drives listed below.

Monday, June 8th

Hy-Vee, 49th St. & Louise Ave.

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Tuesday, June 9

Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill, 1903 S. Ellis Rd

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Thursday, June 11

Watertown V.A. Clinic, 419th St. NE

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 13

Pelican Cove Lake Shetek, 21 Valhalla Dr. in Slayton, MN

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Monday, June 15

Adrian EMS / Ambulance Garage (310 Maine Ave. in Adrian, MN), 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Tuesday, June 16

Avera McKennan Fitness Center, 3400 Southeastern Drive in Sioux Falls

7:00 AM - 11:00 AM & 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Wednesday, June 17

Trinity Lutheran Church, 335 West 1st St. in Tea

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Thursday, June 18

St. Thomas School, 401 Van Eps Ave North in Madison, SD

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM