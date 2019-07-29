Weekend Car Crash Injures Seven in Sioux Falls

Seven people were injured as the result of a weekend car crash in the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting the auto accident took place early Sunday, (July 28) around 5:40 AM at the intersection of East 8th Street and North Cliff Avenue.

According to KSFY, an SUV was heading south on Cliff Avenue when the vehicle collided with another car, causing the car to crash into a light pole at the intersection.

KSFY reports that four people riding in the car were injured, while another three individuals inside the SUV also sustained minor injuries resulting from the collision.

The driver and passengers inside the car needed to be hospitalized for their injuries.

At this time, police believe a combination of excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Source: KSFY TV