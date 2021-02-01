Weekend Auto Parts Store Robbery Under Investigation

Police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a Sioux Falls auto parts store at gunpoint last weekend.

Dakota News Now reports the armed robbery happened on Saturday around 10:40 p.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on 18th and Marion Road in west Sioux Falls.

Police say two African-American men entered the store and one of the men showed a handgun demanding money. According to police, the armed man hit an employee on the head with the gun. The employee received only minor injuries.

The suspects were able to get an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store. It's unclear if the suspects had a getaway car waiting nearby or ran away on foot.

Police are attempting to identify the suspects by reviewing surveillance footage. They are asking anyone with information that can be useful in identifying the suspects to call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire anonymously at 606-367-7007 or online.

This was one of two armed robberies in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

