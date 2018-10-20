Week 7 NFL Odds and Lock of the Week

The NFL season is in full swing and teams are starting show their true identity.

You would think that would help in selecting a winner each week, but with the NFL being so unpredictable at times, that is not the case.

My luck however each week has been pretty good.

On the season my lock of the week picks are now at 4-1 as I look to make it 5-1 this week with another tremendous selection.

This week, my lock of the week is the Minnesota Vikings -3.5 on the road against the New York Jets.

The history in this matchup bodes against me as the Vikings are 0-4 all time in New York against the Jets and just 2-8 overall in the series.

That said, this is a different Minnesota Vikings team and they have all the momentum in the world.

Plus, I think the Vikings D is coming into form and will have a great day getting after Jets QB Sam Darnold.

For all the odds and lines for week 7 of the NFL season, check them out via Bookmaker.