Website Ranks Sioux Falls #7 Place to Live

Living in Sioux Falls is pretty sweet. Once in a while we end up on a list of cities that are the best to live in and it has happened again.

Livability.com did a survey and ranked the top 100 places to live in the United States with a population of less than 1 million people. Each city received a score base on economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, education and health care. Sioux Falls is #7 on that list.

We received high marks for economy and infrastructure and were better than average in most other categories.

The write-up about Sioux Falls included two very spot on descriptive nuggets:

Local Obsession: Talking about the weather, because it gets ridiculously cold here and the winters last from November to April. Climate Described In 6 Words Or Less: Winters last a long, long time.

The top spot went to Boise, ID followed by Raleigh, NC, Madison, WI, Iowa City, IA, and Rochester, MN.

Fargo was #11, Minneapolis was #13, Bismark was #15, Omaha was #20.