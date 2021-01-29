Website Pushes South Dakota for Spot on ‘Travel Bucket List’

The thought of traveling is still a hot button topic during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some people still adopting a business as usual approach, while others have opted to stay home until the virus is more under control.

Whether now is the best time for people to travel or whether it's sometime down the road, one website wants vacationers to consider South Dakota when they're planning their next journey.

Thrillist has included the Mount Rushmore State in the top ten of its places in a story entitled 'Why America’s Least-Visited States Deserve a Spot on Your Bucket List'.

South Dakota is number-six on the list of the 20 places with the fewest visitors in America.

The website says the state, which hosts more than 14 million visitors during normal times, deserves a spot on the list because it is 'one of the country's most beautiful states. It's also one of its most misunderstood'.

Thrillist highlights a number of South Dakota's top attractions and landmarks, including Needles Highway and Custer State Park in the Black Hills, as well as the Badlands National Park and even Wall Drug and the Corn Palace.

They also call Sioux Falls 'one of those small cities that feels a hell of a lot bigger than it is'.

THRILLIST'S LEAST-VISITED STATES TRAVEL BUCKET LIST (annual visitors)

Alaska (2.5 million) Wyoming (9.2 million) Delaware (9.2 million) Montana (12.6 million) Vermont (13 million) South Dakota (14.5 million) West Virginia (15.9 million) Iowa (16 million) Nebraska (20 million) Utah (20.7 million)

