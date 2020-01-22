Sioux Falls Downtown Redevelopment

In hopes of bringing together residents, attractions, and visitors Sioux Falls Director of Planning Jeff Eckhoff talks about the next phase of downtown improvements will keep a similar theme as the Phillips Avenue project.

In a report from Dakota News Now, Eckhoff outlines that the Weber Avenue corridor will see the next phase of improvements. This added to Sioux Steel site improvement nearby. The first reading of the Tax Increment Financing for the Sioux Steel Development Project was on the agenda for Tuesday's Sioux Falls City Council meeting.

The Weber Avenue corridor from east 8th street, north along the Big Sioux River, to Falls Park Drive is still in the planning stages to include improving signage, walkways, streets, and even adding an art colony.

Source: Dakota News Now

