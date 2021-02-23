Webcams across South Dakota, Nothing for Nature

If you want to observe from afar a webcam may be your answer. For road conditions to skiing conditions. How the ice forming at the falls or the traffic during a motorcycle rally. That's about as good as it gets.

Explore.org

I'll admit I'm a huge nature enthusiast and really enjoy watching wildlife. One of the things that draws me in each week is the CBS Sunday Morning Moment in Nature. Those for the most part are filmed by professional photographers. But to have a live webcam out in the wild is so much more captivating.

The images in this article are from the Decorah North Eagle cam this past Sunday when the area received over 8 inches of snow.

The ever popular Decorah Eagle cam was the turning point for me. Discovering Explore.org several years ago has opened up outdoor and nature lovers to a whole new world. Not to mention teaching opportunities for the classroom. There are dozens of live cams that view raptors, equine, African wildlife preserves, cat rescues, canine projects, bears in Alaska, the beaches of Hawaii, and sea life.

But my favorite especially this time of year, are the eagles. You will see close up the adults on the nest, rotating the eggs, feeding and building up the nest. And if you stick with it long enough, when the young finally fledge.